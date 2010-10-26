Kyle Steed

I Live In Dallas

dallas texas logo hand-drawn
This is ironic, but this is actually a new logo I'm working on. It just fits right in with the rest of everyone else's shots about where we all live. The photograph is a polaroid I took of my wife sitting down in Deep Ellum a few years ago.

Posted on Oct 26, 2010
