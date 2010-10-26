Lindsey Di Napoli

The new CSSgirl

Lindsey Di Napoli
Lindsey Di Napoli
  • Save
The new CSSgirl blue pink blog design green brown
Download color palette

Part of the new design I am working on now.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2010
Lindsey Di Napoli
Lindsey Di Napoli

More by Lindsey Di Napoli

View profile
    • Like