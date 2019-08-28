Thomas Fire Trail Fund - Badge Logo Design

Thomas Fire Logo Design by KhaerulRisky

The Thomas Fire Trail Fund is a fundraising campaign to rebuild trails destroyed by the 2018 Thomas Fire and historic Montecito Floods, the largest wild fire in California history. The fire and flood destroyed over 120 miles of multi use trails across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties (805 area code *see the slogan above).

Together a collaborative partnership of 5 non profit trail advocacy groups, The Santa Barbara Mountain Bike Trail Volunteers, The Crew, Montecito Trails foundation and The Santa Barbara Trails Council, have joined forces to raise the funds to restore and rebuild our areas beloved trails. We are targeting potential donors to fund the restoration effort estimated at over 1 Million dollars.

