Panggah Laksono

Logo Example "Mrs. Santhi"

Panggah Laksono
Panggah Laksono
  • Save
Logo Example "Mrs. Santhi" card design card vintage logo love signature branding handletter typography fonts font logo
Download color palette

"Mrs. Santhi -Fancy Signature Font-" is really beauty for logo.
And the ligature are very naturaly.

https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/abo-daniel/mrs-santhi/

Panggah Laksono
Panggah Laksono

More by Panggah Laksono

View profile
    • Like