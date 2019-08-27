Download link: https://creativemarket.com/crafted-mockups/3873245-eLiquid-Bottle-Mockup-v-100ml-B-Plus?u=crafted-mockups

Volume 100ml-B Plus || Premium quality mockup for set of three 100ml vape e-liquid bottles, which is carefully created after Chubby Gorilla® v3 unicorn bottle. This mockup offers a wide range of customization such as the lid, bottle and liquid colors as well as glossy and semi-glossy reflections.