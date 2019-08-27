Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ethan Fender

Red Strike beer label

Red Strike beer label symbol nature icon pine tree beer craft beer microbrewery packaging ale sour ale beer label
"Red Strike" beer label flat structure. Wow, it has been an adventure with Croma Beer down in Brazil. I think I've done 18 labels for them so far. I remember freaking out when I got to do the first one!

