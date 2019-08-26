Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Naser Husari

Iconset - Optimum Nutrition Landing Page

Naser Husari
Naser Husari
  • Save
Iconset - Optimum Nutrition Landing Page illustration branding grid graphic ux ui website web landing page design icon set icon design iconography icon
Download color palette

Icons I designed from the ON landing page! Made sure to keep them consistent with each other and keeping them bold to remain appropriate to the brand.

On landing page still 2x
Rebound of
Optimum Nutrition Landing Page
By Naser Husari
Naser Husari
Naser Husari

More by Naser Husari

View profile
    • Like