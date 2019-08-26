Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Raúl Gil

Playing Knights!

Raúl Gil
Raúl Gil
Hire Me
  • Save
Playing Knights! character teaching skillshare class illustration childrens illustration children interaction
Playing Knights! character teaching skillshare class illustration childrens illustration children interaction
Download color palette
  1. brothers1.jpg
  2. brothers2.jpg

Create interactive stories for children with Twine (Skillshare Class)

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on skl.sh
Good for sale
Create interactive stories for children with Twine (Skillshare Class)

My first multi-shot! I'm working on a new Skillshare class to be published this month with these two kids as protagonists. This time I'm just making some illustrations for it :-) In the meantime, you can take my first @Skillshare class, Twisting Character Design.

Read more info here. Click on any button or image in the page to get a 14-days free trial so you can take the class (and many others).

Raúl Gil
Raúl Gil
Illustration for brands, products & publications.
Hire Me

More by Raúl Gil

View profile
    • Like