Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Panggah Laksono

Mrs. Santhi -Fancy Signature-

Panggah Laksono
Panggah Laksono
  • Save
Mrs. Santhi -Fancy Signature- signature vintage calligraphy logo handlettering handletter branding fonts font typography
Download color palette

Proudly Present
Mrs. Santhi -Fancy Signature Font-

This font is very unique. I designed it for you who want something different from the others.
It is perfect for branding, photography, invitations, quotes, watermarks, advertisements, product designs, labels, and much more!

I was created 194 ligatures to keep this font looks naturally

https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/abo-daniel/mrs-santhi/

Regards,
Abo Daniel Studio

Panggah Laksono
Panggah Laksono

More by Panggah Laksono

View profile
    • Like