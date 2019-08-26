Trending designs to inspire you
Proudly Present
Mrs. Santhi -Fancy Signature Font-
This font is very unique. I designed it for you who want something different from the others.
It is perfect for branding, photography, invitations, quotes, watermarks, advertisements, product designs, labels, and much more!
I was created 194 ligatures to keep this font looks naturally
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/abo-daniel/mrs-santhi/
Regards,
Abo Daniel Studio