Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jos Weber

Super Mario

Jos Weber
Jos Weber
Hire Me
  • Save
Super Mario pink minimal tattoo tattoos mariobros mario illustration procreate
Download color palette
  1. Mario_edit.mp4
  2. mario_export.png

Been trying out procreate in my spare time. Awesome stuff! Thought ill share some of my process. Lately had more focus on some web projects so with the app and new ipad pro I had some time to get back at some illustrating.

Let me know what you guys think.

Cheers,
Hit "L" for some love.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2019
Jos Weber
Jos Weber
Ephus - Digital Designer specialized in UI & UX Design.
Hire Me

More by Jos Weber

View profile
    • Like