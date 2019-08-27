Super Mario

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Been trying out procreate in my spare time. Awesome stuff! Thought ill share some of my process. Lately had more focus on some web projects so with the app and new ipad pro I had some time to get back at some illustrating.
Let me know what you guys think.
Cheers,
Hit "L" for some love.