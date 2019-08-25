Phase Update - Transition Handoff

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers! We haven't been active much lately @phase .
" … we didn’t really tell anyone about chasing the more ambitious and more meaningful path 🤫. Instead, we simply erased “Coming Summer 2018” from our website and quietly, our 6-person-team got to work.
In hindsight, that was obviously dumb... "
Read the whole story here:
https://medium.com/phase-community/phase-one-year-later-70f5c280bb43