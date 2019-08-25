TAPAC Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
TAPAC - Textile and Apparel Programs Accreditation Commission Logo Design by Khaerul Risky
TAPAC is The organization will work with colleges and universities to official accredit programs within the Textile and Apparel realm. So our target audience are Textile and Apparel Professors, as well as administrators within the university.
I made this with a simple and modern style with a meaning in it, which uses the letter T which is connected to each other implements like fabric fibers or threads that connect and strengthen each other to form a solid and strong fabric.
Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!
