Naser Husari

Jewellery Brand Logo - Ciiner

Naser Husari
Naser Husari
  • Save
Jewellery Brand Logo - Ciiner diamond modern pattern minimal type serif graphic jewellery identity typography vector logo design branding
Download color palette

I was commissioned to design an identity for a jewellery store specializing in woman's jewellery. This is the logo made from 31 circles scaled differently to form a diamond. I liked how the modern shapes of circle contrasted well with a serif type face.

Naser Husari
Naser Husari

More by Naser Husari

View profile
    • Like