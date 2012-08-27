Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Made for Desktop

Modern Honolulu iPhone Concept

Made for Desktop
Made for Desktop
  • Save
Modern Honolulu iPhone Concept hotel clean minimalist minimal iphone design photoshop menu ios white list app application items grid metro
Download color palette

An old proposal for a client.
They've got a hotel and wanted an app to let their visitors know what they can do during their stay.

When you tap, the screen slides to the left and shows the content. slide back to go back to the menu.
the interaction is slightly different on the iPad version, I'll upload something too.

The challenge here was to make a flexible grid, where, the items stretch depending on the name of the section.

Made for Desktop
Made for Desktop

More by Made for Desktop

View profile
    • Like