Modern Honolulu iPhone Concept

An old proposal for a client.
They've got a hotel and wanted an app to let their visitors know what they can do during their stay.
When you tap, the screen slides to the left and shows the content. slide back to go back to the menu.
the interaction is slightly different on the iPad version, I'll upload something too.
The challenge here was to make a flexible grid, where, the items stretch depending on the name of the section.