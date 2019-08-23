Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fredrik Zirath

Trangia

Fredrik Zirath
Fredrik Zirath
Hire Me
  • Save
Trangia ecommence outdoor user experience ux user interface design ui figma web
Trangia ecommence outdoor user experience ux user interface design ui figma web
Download color palette
  1. trangia.gif
  2. trangia-startpage.jpg

A couple of months ago I pitched a new website concept for Trangia. This is the outcome and the full view is attached.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2019
Fredrik Zirath
Fredrik Zirath
Product designer and art director.
Hire Me

More by Fredrik Zirath

View profile
    • Like