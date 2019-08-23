Ilya Antonenko

Login process

Login process account create entry signup sign in log in screen green onboarding onboarding screens onboarding ui ui design yellow vector uiux app design ui interface clean
  1. Dribbble Fitbox 04.jpg
  2. Dribbble Fitbox 01.jpg
  3. Dribbble Fitbox 02.jpg
  4. Dribbble Fitbox 03.jpg
  5. Dribbble 05.jpg

Hello everyone 👋

Just finished the login process for Fitbox — Kyiv's healthy food delivery.

You may download the .sketch file to look at all screens.

Share your thoughts, drop a ♥️ if you like it and stay tuned for more!

Got a cool project in mind or need help with existing?
Drop me a line at ntnkodesign@gmail.com | LinkedIn | Dribbble

Fitbox Dribbble.sketch
20 MB
Download
