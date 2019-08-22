Daniel Buchl

Vily Trade logo

Daniel Buchl
Daniel Buchl
  • Save
Vily Trade logo trading black and white blackandwhite illustrator logotype arrows arrow vily trade typography available trade vily logodesign vector branding logo logo design business czech design
Download color palette

I made the Vily Trade logo about trading in my free time.
www.buchl.cz

Daniel Buchl
Daniel Buchl

More by Daniel Buchl

View profile
    • Like