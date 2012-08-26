Ben Whitla

Boylston Trading Co x New Balance

Boylston Trading Co x New Balance logo vintage boylston new balance america 1600
Logo lockup for the Boylston Trading Co/New Balance 1600 collaboration shoe that never came to be. Read the story of the "Liberty, Justice and Freedom" shoes here:

http://butchersblocktv.com/2012/07/08/liberty-justice-and-freedom-what-could-have-been/

Posted on Aug 26, 2012
