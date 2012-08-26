Arno Kathollnig

Beach Club № III ...

Arno Kathollnig
Arno Kathollnig
  • Save
Beach Club № III ... typography lettering type typo typeface logo vintage retro grungy badge
Download color palette

... Version № III – considering your constructive feedback!

@Steve Lowtwait @Marie Zieger @Thorsten Beeck @Jeff Jenkins

35e2cd57de2e9e3af52b4306c78577c7
Rebound of
Beach Club ...
By Arno Kathollnig
View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2012
Arno Kathollnig
Arno Kathollnig
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Arno Kathollnig

View profile
    • Like