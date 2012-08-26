Daniel Eden

Winter is coming

Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden
  • Save
Winter is coming redesign tweak blog wordpress proxima nova typekit css dark typography skolar css3
Download color palette

I tweaked my blog a little. Sort of an end-of-season thing.

Also to help scratch my redesigning itch while I work on the next big thing.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2012
Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden

More by Daniel Eden

View profile
    • Like