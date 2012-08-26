Nico Encarnacion

Jake and the Candy People

Nico Encarnacion
Nico Encarnacion
  • Save
Jake and the Candy People adventure time jake candy people cartoon illustration shirt design doodle vector character
Download color palette

This is a shirt design I made for a competition. This is Jake and the candy people from Cartoon Network's adventure time.

Nico Encarnacion
Nico Encarnacion

More by Nico Encarnacion

View profile
    • Like