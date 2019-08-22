Brady Script

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brady is a script font with a clear style and dramatic movement this font is great for your next creative project such as logos, printed quotes, invitations, cards, product packaging, headers, Logotype, Letterhead, Poster, Apparel Design, Label, and etc. This typeface is comes in uppercase, lowercase, punctuations, symbols & numerals, stylistic alternates, swashes, also support multilingual and already PUA encoded.
Download here : https://fontbundles.net/fridaytype
I hope you enjoy the font, please feel free to comment if you have any thoughts or feedback. Or simply send a PM or email at fridaytype1@gmail.com
Thank you for your appreciation