Brady Script

Brady is a script font with a clear style and dramatic movement this font is great for your next creative project such as logos, printed quotes, invitations, cards, product packaging, headers, Logotype, Letterhead, Poster, Apparel Design, Label, and etc. This typeface is comes in uppercase, lowercase, punctuations, symbols & numerals, stylistic alternates, swashes, also support multilingual and already PUA encoded.

Download here : https://fontbundles.net/fridaytype

I hope you enjoy the font, please feel free to comment if you have any thoughts or feedback. Or simply send a PM or email at fridaytype1@gmail.com

Thank you for your appreciation

