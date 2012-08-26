Hiroki Kokubun

Tiny iOS Icons

Tiny iOS Icons ios app icon pixel pixelart
Hello, dribbble!
This is my first shot, pixelated (16*16px) icons of my favorite iOS apps.

Posted on Aug 26, 2012
