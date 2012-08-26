Tortoiseshell Black

Stinger Games Version 1

Tortoiseshell Black
Tortoiseshell Black
  • Save
Stinger Games Version 1 illustration logo vector
Download color palette

This is a logo for Stinger Games a canadian based games developer. The client wanted a sports type logo ready for the release of their next game. Along the way I developed another logo, a stripped back version (will post shortly) they had to marry up in some way, so I kept the circular tail and colours across both so there was some distinction, that they were from the same stable.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2012
Tortoiseshell Black
Tortoiseshell Black

More by Tortoiseshell Black

View profile
    • Like