chopeh.com

So I've pushed some changes to my website after so many years.

I've gone for something stripped back, that doesn't show 4 years out-of-date work.

Now the interesting bit; I'm looking for some great quotes to be randomly displayed at the start. I've already got a great one there from Michael Flarup, but I'm looking for more.

If you've got something to say about me, say it here, and I'll put it up there.

Aug 26, 2012
