So I've pushed some changes to my website after so many years.

chopeh.com

I've gone for something stripped back, that doesn't show 4 years out-of-date work.

Now the interesting bit; I'm looking for some great quotes to be randomly displayed at the start. I've already got a great one there from Michael Flarup, but I'm looking for more.

If you've got something to say about me, say it here, and I'll put it up there.