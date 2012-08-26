Lewis Bell

Index 2

Lewis Bell
Lewis Bell
  • Save
Index 2 1001 primary games education clean minimal minimalistic simple button call action cta header
Download color palette

Played with the colours some more. Got a lot of feedback saying the green doesn't work with the blue. Not sure that it works any better now, though.

398d037046a6b815a4e6132367a4c478
Rebound of
1001 Primary Games Redesign: Index Header
By Lewis Bell
Lewis Bell
Lewis Bell

More by Lewis Bell

View profile
    • Like