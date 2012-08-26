Mikha Makhoul

Bio iPad UI

Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul
  • Save
Bio iPad UI ipad web app ui design ios design biography design timeline freestyle app layout design web design ux
Download color palette

biography iPad web page design of Andre Villa, adding 8 boxes as buttons to list his Career Highlights through 8 years, above you can see his personal info, with green title for each

real pixels here

Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul

More by Mikha Makhoul

View profile
    • Like