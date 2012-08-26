Dribbble Webee_redesign v2

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I started to redesign my (other) side project WeBee.
This is a social network agregator with filters and search engine on the stream(s) and social card. The product in the prototype phase.
Here is the old versions:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/WeBee-CI-and-UI-design/3468475
This will be is the second version of ui ...
More later! :)
