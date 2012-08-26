Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze

Dribbble Webee_redesign v2

Dribbble Webee_redesign v2
I started to redesign my (other) side project WeBee.
This is a social network agregator with filters and search engine on the stream(s) and social card. The product in the prototype phase.
Here is the old versions:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/WeBee-CI-and-UI-design/3468475

This will be is the second version of ui ...
More later! :)
.

Posted on Aug 26, 2012
