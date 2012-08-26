Google Chrome Throbber [CSS]

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
While clearing my cache in Chrome, I noticed the throbber/loader, and tried my hand at recreating it in CSS. Props to @Dan Eden for the initial code.
Pick the code apart, slice it up—whatever! Do what you want with this :)
Just don't claim it as your own, but by all means learn from it!
→ Grab the code! ←