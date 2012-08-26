Louis Bullock

Google Chrome Throbber [CSS]

Louis Bullock
Louis Bullock
  • Save
Google Chrome Throbber [CSS] google chrome throbber loader minimal simple css freebie free download
Download color palette

While clearing my cache in Chrome, I noticed the throbber/loader, and tried my hand at recreating it in CSS. Props to @Dan Eden for the initial code.

Pick the code apart, slice it up—whatever! Do what you want with this :)

Just don't claim it as your own, but by all means learn from it!

================================================

→ Grab the code! ←

================================================

B826ddfbfe81d46ac1f11748136f9dce
Rebound of
Spinspinspin [CSS]
By Daniel Eden
View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2012
Louis Bullock
Louis Bullock

More by Louis Bullock

View profile
    • Like