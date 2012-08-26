Emrah Kara

Qr Card

Emrah Kara
Emrah Kara
Hire Me
  • Save
Qr Card qr business card industria iphone pantone
Download color palette

My first business card in Pantone 137C. I kept it very simple and i know if someone don't use to know qr or have an iPhone, he/she will need to call me only:))

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2012
Emrah Kara
Emrah Kara
Functional and intuitive design through simplicity in mind.
Hire Me

More by Emrah Kara

View profile
    • Like