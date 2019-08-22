Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandr Bognat

Sport Bottles Mockups Set

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Sport Bottles Mockups Set bicycle beverage active hiking gym vacuum travel thermos shaker water flask sport bottle drink mock up download psd mockup
  1. 1-сm.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 7.jpg
  8. 9.jpg

Sport Bottles Mockups Set

Price
$8.99
Sport Bottles Mockups Set
$8.99
Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• 2 psd with glass sport bottle (front and side view);
• 2 psd with metal sport bottle (front and side view);
• 2 psd with plastic sport bottle (front and side view);
• 2 psd with thermo sport bottle (front and side view);
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• bottle color and design;
• cap color;
• cord color;
• carabiner color;
• opacity;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
