Battersea Power Station

Battersea Power Station industrial power station battersea london
A detail from the majestic Battersea Power Station. While living in London, I used to often catch the train past this art deco monolith & just stare at its mighty frame wearing away from neglect. It's one of many evocative London icons that makes me miss living in that brilliant city.

Posted on Aug 26, 2012
