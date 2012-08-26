Gie Katon

Ąžuolė

Gie Katon
Gie Katon
  • Save
Ąžuolė oak profile woman leaf
Download color palette

Logo for a high-class private village in Lithuania.

“Ąžuolė” is a Lithuanian female name. It is a feminine version of the tree “oak”.

I also helped the client to go through the naming process of this brand. The name was chosen because of the oaks that grow in the village. The oak is a highly respectable tree in Lithuania and its feminine symbol accurately represents the position of this high-class village.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2012
Gie Katon
Gie Katon

More by Gie Katon

View profile
    • Like