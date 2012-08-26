Philip Litassy

Profile Box

Philip Litassy
Philip Litassy
Hire Me
  • Save
Profile Box profile box flat avatar following followers
Download color palette

My first contribution to play-off. Avatar obviously belongs to David Lanham.

23beadf5bc61835c8c592b86ce1456da
Rebound of
Profile
By Robert van Klinken
View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2012
Philip Litassy
Philip Litassy
Just a designer. Born in Canada, raised in Slovakia
Hire Me

More by Philip Litassy

View profile
    • Like