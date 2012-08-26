I have created this new logo to fit the aesthetic of my website that is currently in development. The central logotype of my initials represents my full name (Edmund John Harrison), while the circulating words show my preferred name and general design qualities.

The typeface used is Courier, which will be used consistently throughout my site. This may seem like a strange choice but it actually works really well - I've had a lot of good feedback on my typeface choice when showing designers the work in progress!

http://edharrisondesign.com/