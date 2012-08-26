Gabriel Valdivia

Wiink

Gabriel Valdivia
Gabriel Valdivia
  • Save
Wiink ios iphone ui ux wiink mobile app augmented reality map
Download color palette

Redesigning/rebranding an app I made a while ago for the new portfolio site in the works.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2012
Gabriel Valdivia
Gabriel Valdivia

More by Gabriel Valdivia

View profile
    • Like