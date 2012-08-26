Jeffrey Jorgensen

Cozy Screen ONE

Jeffrey Jorgensen
Jeffrey Jorgensen
Hire Me
  • Save
Cozy Screen ONE ui application app interface web ios clean icons switch
Download color palette

We're all working so diligently to make this app as incredible as it can be.
I wish I could post a full-screen shot of the app, but I can't. Hope you enjoy the pixels that you get here. If not, follow us here and grab first updates as they come in.

Cheers all, would love your feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2012
Jeffrey Jorgensen
Jeffrey Jorgensen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jeffrey Jorgensen

View profile
    • Like