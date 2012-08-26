Mal Webster

Earlier today I started reading a book about how to do HTML from scratch. I got to a bit in the book where it explained different tags like 'strong' for example. I quickly became bored (I have a very short attention span) and made this little illustration of a 'strong' man instead! :)

Posted on Aug 26, 2012
