4CHAL - Goodnik Hackathon Project

4CHAL - Goodnik Hackathon Project hackathon logo web design banner
Weekend hackathon project for Helping Hacks: The Goodnik Hackathon. Logo and web design work.

Posted on Aug 26, 2012
