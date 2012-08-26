Tron-Style App Icon Tutorial

Diesel Laws

Here’s a fun tutorial (on The Next Web) to get you started with app icon design (and perspective) inspired by Andrew Reifman’s “Bodyboss Icon 1“. If you’re new to designing app icons, this should give you a few tips on how and where to start.

Rebound of
Bodyboss Icon 1
By Andrew Reifman
Posted on Aug 26, 2012
