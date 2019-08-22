Ilya Antonenko

Sign up

Ilya Antonenko
Ilya Antonenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Sign up uidesign uiux onboarding onboarding ui vector design ui interface clean yellow screen login page login log in sign up sign in registration creation account
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋

Here is a new signup screen design concept for Fitbox — Kyiv's healthy food delivery.

Share your thoughts, drop a ♥️ if you like it and stay tuned for more!

Got a cool project in mind or need help with existing?
Drop me a line at ntnkodesign@gmail.com | LinkedIn | Dribbble

Ilya Antonenko
Ilya Antonenko
Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Ilya Antonenko

View profile
    • Like