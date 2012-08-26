Map Toggle

Jon Lewis

Jon Lewis
Jon Lewis
ios iu ux app
Part of the city exploration app I'm working on. The toggle switch changes the amount of content that the map displays.

When the binoculars are switched on, the points on the map are represented by the content that belongs to them, photos, yelp reviews, etc. When the glasses are switched on, the map turns back to just points and paths.

Having fun with this one.

Posted on Aug 26, 2012
