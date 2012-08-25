Randall Infuso

Icons for Instruction Booklet

Randall Infuso
Randall Infuso
  • Save
Icons for Instruction Booklet icons illustration
Download color palette

These are four of eight icons for instruction booklet on voice transcribing for web. Client needs to approve these before moving on to next four. From top left clockwise: Settings, Warnings, Tips and Coding.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Randall Infuso
Randall Infuso

More by Randall Infuso

View profile
    • Like