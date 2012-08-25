Pedja Rusic

Profiles

Pedja Rusic
Pedja Rusic
  • Save
Profiles my sister wants to marry me and calls in the morning cuz shes a bitch i dont know who she is damn anime man
Download color palette

So we made some profiles for the app :)

Here's a video » http://cl.ly/J1E6

And some preview images » http://cl.ly/J1UU and » http://cl.ly/IzvN

RATTLESNAKES MAN

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Pedja Rusic
Pedja Rusic
tipsypixel [dot] com

More by Pedja Rusic

View profile
    • Like