Eddy Gann

Soul Searching

Eddy Gann
Eddy Gann
Hire Me
  • Save
Soul Searching icon logo personal
Download color palette

I have been thinking about self-branding. And this is my latest Idea.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Eddy Gann
Eddy Gann
Animation and user interface design.
Hire Me

More by Eddy Gann

View profile
    • Like