Tim Warnecke

Settings Replacement

Tim Warnecke
Tim Warnecke
  • Save
Settings Replacement icon icons ios settings iphone ipod
Download color palette

So this is my first shot. I never thought that this day will come, but now it's here! Thanks again to you @Morgan Carmont for drafting me!

I really appreciate it!

Basically this is just an iOS settings replacement icon. Got inspired by @Elias Keppens newest iTunes/Ecoute icon.

Hope you guys like it!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Tim Warnecke
Tim Warnecke

More by Tim Warnecke

View profile
    • Like