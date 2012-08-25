🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
So this is my first shot. I never thought that this day will come, but now it's here! Thanks again to you @Morgan Carmont for drafting me!
I really appreciate it!
Basically this is just an iOS settings replacement icon. Got inspired by @Elias Keppens newest iTunes/Ecoute icon.
Hope you guys like it!