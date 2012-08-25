Maria Watson

Crayfish, crawfish, mudbugs, crawdaddies... kräftor!

Maria Watson
Maria Watson
Hire Me
  • Save
Crayfish, crawfish, mudbugs, crawdaddies... kräftor! illustration crayfish crawfish
Download color palette

'Tis the season for the Swedish Kräftskiva :) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgkXF-0SovM

18ef7ea617d06638150588dcce653016
Rebound of
Hats off...
By Maria Watson
View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Maria Watson
Maria Watson
Welcome to my illustration portfolio on Dribbble.
Hire Me

More by Maria Watson

View profile
    • Like