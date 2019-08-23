VPN application

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Today’s reality is that we all care about mobilesecurity and wanna block others from tracking our online activities. No wonder, all VPN apps are on the rise, right?
Here’s our design concept for such an app. It not just looks fascinating but also clearly explains what to do to prevent fraud and dataleaks.
The decisions made along the way:
👀 The ‘Connect’ button is the main action, and hence need to be clear about the state of protection at a glimpse. So, we’ve put it right in the middle of the main screen. For the user, it will be super easy to check whether or not a VPN is launched.
🌟 To avoid any frustration, we’ve placed the selected location right under the ‘Connect’ button. Be it the USA or Canada - forgetting about who your ‘data service provider’ is won’t even be possible.
🇺🇸 To replicate the true ‘outer space’ atmosphere, we’ve added glowing flag icons to the app’s interface. Besides that, such icons are perfect for focusing the user primarily on the world parts s/he wants to connect to.
Created by Julia Sanyuk
