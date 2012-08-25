🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Full version: http://rachelthegreat.deviantart.com/art/Harpy-323394690
Another piece I found lying on my hard drive, this one from 2008. It was the first in a series about the objectification of women. I was going to put her in a cage. The second in the series was supposed to be a sphinx, very alluring until you noticed where she'd been chewing her paws around her shackles. I forgot what the third was. Probably a mermaid.
I wish I had shared some of this stuff, even if I thought it was unfinished. The coloring on this pleases me greatly.