Harpy harpy fantasy anime manga shoujo shojo monster
Full version: http://rachelthegreat.deviantart.com/art/Harpy-323394690

Another piece I found lying on my hard drive, this one from 2008. It was the first in a series about the objectification of women. I was going to put her in a cage. The second in the series was supposed to be a sphinx, very alluring until you noticed where she'd been chewing her paws around her shackles. I forgot what the third was. Probably a mermaid.

I wish I had shared some of this stuff, even if I thought it was unfinished. The coloring on this pleases me greatly.

Posted on Aug 25, 2012
