Damian Vila

Lian-Li

Damian Vila
Damian Vila
  • Save
Lian-Li pc case manufacturer taiwan logo mock-up
Download color palette

I made this just for fun. I saw the ugly logo they have, and wanted to do something a little better, with an oriental flavor.
Lian-Li is a Taiwanese PC case manufacturer, specialized in aluminum cases.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Damian Vila
Damian Vila

More by Damian Vila

View profile
    • Like